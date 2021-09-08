Algiers Returns to the Black Cat to Showcase New Album “There is No Year”

On September 11, Algiers will perform at the reunion show at Black Cat. Having performed at the venue many different times, lead singer Frank Fisher is looking forward to returning. Fisher and the band will perform songs from their most recent album, “There is No Year.”

At the beginning of 2020, Damien Morris of the Guardian described “There is No Year” as “electrifying, unpredictable and chaotic as ever.” On first listen, the experience is hard to nail down; the lyrics are pointed and vague all at once, like a rallying cry, while the music carries a sense of urgency.

Fisher never intended the lyrics to be overtly political, and yet, we live in an age where everything is political. The album, though, was really an esoteric exercise, which, of course, means it’s open to interpretation.

“It’s important to highlight the fact that it’s always kind of a playful thing,” Fisher says of the way others may decipher what resulted from their creative process. “It’s a blessing to be able to have anybody interested in what you’re doing at all, even if they don’t get it, or if they project their own things onto you.”

Fisher wasn’t afraid to use the word gun, ask questions about God and country or invoke images of a burning world. In response, some fans claim Algiers have “lost their edge,” in terms of the political tone some of their lines carry.

“But that’s the point,” Fisher says. “Everything is political. And if you only write about something that’s explicitly political, then you’re narrowing your scope of what that even means.”

It’s easy for listeners to put artists in their own perceived box; we identify with a song because of our own stories, and then when the artist diverts from that message, it feels personal. But Algiers is open to that tension, and Fisher uses these responses to fuel future work.

“[The tension] gives you another dimension to play off of in your writing,” he says.

Like many of us, Fisher took the past year as a sign to slow down, take a breath and find a space of his own outside of the crowded hotel rooms on tours he’d come to know as home. The post-punk band is made up of childhood and college-made friends — Ryan Mahan, Lee Tesche, Matt Tong and Fisher — and after about twenty years, they’ve come to know the unconditional love necessary to keep working together for that long.

“If you’re going to be in a band, it’s already a less than sane endeavor,” Fisher says. “Any group of adults that forsake any kind of security to pursue an ideal with no promise of success — you have to be bonded by that motivation.”

The band is currently working on another album, and the process has been totally different from their past studio time. In the past, Fisher didn’t feel his lyrics were quite as ready as he wanted them and working under harder deadlines wasn’t as helpful to his creative process. This time, Algiers has more say over the development process.

“Covid made us stop moving (so quickly),” Fisher says. “[Last year], I could just write music for the joy of writing music.”

So, he wrote. And about six months in, he took inventory and found a few songs he thought could make a new album. The band (or as Fisher called them, “the fellas”) were into the new ideas.

“The process changes so much every time,” Fisher says. “Which is what you want; I think you want it to be obedient to the energy of the moment.”

When Fisher performs, he also feels the energy of the moment. Each performance is a new experience, every sound comes together differently and Fisher moves with the changes each night.

“It’s all about that energy, and being in the moment with people who are in the moment with you,” Fisher says.

Algiers lives for the crossovers — the personal and the political, the rock and the electric, the lyric and the melody — and asks listeners to sit in the space between. And you can sit (or sway or dance or jump) at the Black Cat, where the band is ready to perform, to meet the energy D.C. has to give.

To learn more about Algiers, visit algierstheband.com // @algierstheband.

Black Cat: 181114th St. NW, DC; blackcatdc.com // @blackcatdc