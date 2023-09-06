Ghanaian Designer Afua Sam Leverages Fashion To Support Community

Afua Sam, founder and owner of the A CONCEPT + STUDIO D’MAXSI DESIGNS, creates Ghanaian-inspired fashion designs with the mission of giving back to humanity.

We spoke with 15 innovative creators around D.C. to learn more about their work. Check out the full roundup here.

D.C.-based Ghanaian fashion designer is passionate about using her work to improve the community – and inspiring others to do the same. Read more about her design philosophy and work as an innovative creator in D.C.

How have your Ghanaian roots influenced your work, personal style and philosophy?Your culture influences everything you do – it is a part of your soul, always in you. I think my Ghanaian roots bring a totally different and special quality to my creativity.

What are you most passionate about as a fashion designer?

I believe the best thing I can do as a fashion designer is focus on humanity. I’m passionate about using my talent to support the community. I want to be part of causes that make people’s lives better and make them smile. If I’m able to inspire or influence the generation behind me, then I have achieved my goal.

How do you keep your work fresh?

I reinvent my designs. When I create something, that same thing can evolve many times. Sometimes I don’t even recognize it as the same outfit I started with. I also don’t normally follow trends. I create my own, which mostly depends on how I feel and my creative process. I’m also so in love with fabrics, so this inspires me, too.

What inspires you about being a fashion designer in D.C.?

Being a designer in D.C. has always been a blessing; I have met so many awesome people who’ve given me a lot of opportunities. The city has also influenced me a lot in terms of diversity of cultures and style. It’s the place I got my first big break working with the Golden Scissor Awards, an annual award show that honors up-and-coming stylists. It’s beautiful to see how fashion has evolved so much in the metropolitan area. I am proud to say that I am part of D.C.’s fashion fabric.

Catch some of Sam’s designs in the Silence No More Movement P7 Red Affair Fashion Show, a fundraiser to support domestic violence survivors, on September 23. Learn more about Sam’s designs at studiomaxsi.com + @dmaxsi and theaconceptbyafuasam.com +

@theaconceptbyafuasam. Follow her on Instagram @afua_sam.

Looking for local artists and creators to follow? Join the District Fray community for exclusive access to content made and curated by some of the city’s most talented residents. Become a member and support local journalism today.