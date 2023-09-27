4 Quick + Affordable Weekend Getaways from D.C.

Escape the drab fall weather and take advantage of low hotel and airline rates with these gorgeous getaways.

With summer in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to think ahead and book your fall travel. October is full of shoulder season deals (the time between summer and the holidays when airlines and hotels typically lower their rates). From D.C., there are also several nonstop options to get you to your next vacation. Here are some of the top deals offered at this very moment. So, what are you waiting for? Start packing for your next trip!

Riviera Maya, Mexico

Nonstop service from IAD and BWI to Cancún. One-way fares are as low as $77 in October — under 4-hour flight

Get swept away to tropical paradise at Rosewood Mayakoba this fall. This resort features wellness suites designed to destress and recalibrate your senses upon check-in. It’s also a five-star luxury resort well worth the splurge, especially considering the property’s extended summer indulgence package with 25% off listed rates (good through October).

Rosewood Mayakoba is also the place to celebrate Día de los Muertos, one of the most celebrated holidays in Mexico. This year, the resort is celebrating with several special-themed events taking place from October 31 to November 2.

Celebrations include award-winning cocktails from two of The World’s 50 Best Bar winners: Brujas from Mexico City will take residence at Zapote Bar. There is also an intimate dinner planned at La Ceiba, the resort’s outdoor garden kitchen and a Día de los Muertos celebration and parade on the beach, featuring dancing catrinas, complete with beautifully painted faces and flower crowns.

Rosewood Mayakoba: Ctra. Federal Cancún-Playa del Carmen KM 298 Solidaridad, Q. Roo, CP 77710 MX; rosewoodhotels.com // @rwmayakoba

Amelia Island, Florida

Nonstop service from DCA, IAD and BWI to Jacksonville. One-way fares are as low as $60 in October — 2-hour flight

While beach season may be wrapping up for nearby destinations, Amelia Island, located about 45 minutes north of Jacksonville, Florida, stays warm through fall with average temperatures near 80 degrees through October.

For a resort that has all the beachfront amenities plus destination dining, book at the Omni Amelia Island Resort. This resort is hosting a series of farm-to-table dinners and tickets are still available for September, October and November. The Sprouting Project dinners include a tour of the resort’s aquaponic greenhouse, expansive organic gardens, barrel room and features a five-course meal using produce from the property.

Omni Amelia Island Resort: 39 Beach Lagoon Rd. Fernandina Beach, FL; omnihotels.com //

@omnihotels

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Nonstop service from DCA, IAD and BWI to Boston. One-way fares are as low as $45 in October — under 2-hour flight

New England has got you covered for leaf-peeping season, and Cape Cod is an excellent excuse to enjoy the change in colors. One of the newest reasons to visit includes Greyfinch Chatham Inn, a boutique property that is family friendly and includes a suite of free amenities including a heated pool, Priority bikes and cozy fire pits.

Opened in June 2023, this property offers New England charm in a historically rooted coastal place. Chatham also plays host to Cape Cod’s most celebrated Oktoberfest taking place this year on October 21. Fall travelers will find fewer crowds and a lovely autumnal atmosphere with quiet beaches and seafood-centric restaurants, including the Wild Goose Tavern.

Greyfinch Chatham Inn: 946 Main St. Chatham, MA; greyfinchchatham.com // @greyfinchchatham

Chincoteague, Virginia

3-hour drive

Jimmy Buffet fans who can’t make it all the way down to Key West this fall may want to consider a quick road trip to the Delmarva peninsula. In the tiny beach town of Chincoteague, Virginia, you’ll find Key West Cottages on Chincoteague Bay, a charming pastel-hued resort that takes inspiration from Buffet’s island paradise. In fact, the entire resort is nautically themed with views of both the Chincoteague Bay and Channel.

These cottages are also group and family friendly, and located just down the road from one of the largest oyster festivals in the Mid-Atlantic region — the Chincoteague Oyster Festival, which is celebrating 50 years on October 7. The festival kicks off oyster shucking season and includes an array of local oyster farms and seafood purveyors from around the Virginia region. This trip guarantees happy slurping from start-to-finish.

Key West Cottages: 4251 Main St. Chincoteague, VA; kwcottages.com // @keywestcottages

