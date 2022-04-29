Play
Adventures in the DMV Crossword
April 29, 2022 @ 9:00am
Summer is fast-approaching and with it, plenty of fun activities, festivals and outdoor events to enjoy in the District. To pair with this adventurous issue, we’ve compiled a crossword featuring everything adventure-adjacent including action films, travel destinations and some D.C.-themed clues. See the answers here.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
3. Go on vacation
4. Name of the four-legged friend in Pixar’s “Up”
5. The American frontier
10. 2021 sci-fi adventure film starring Timothée Chalamet
11. D.C. music festival in early June features Count Basie’s favorite music
13. D.C. music festival named after this vegetable
16. Fiery fantasy creature
19. O.G. TTRPG
20. Remember sunscreen when visiting
23. Frozen frontier
24. 2012 Pixar film
25. Not needed to visit an EU Open House
27. Originating in New Zealand, this adventurous activity involves leaping from a bridge
30. “Tomb Raider” heroine Lara __
31. The final frontier
32. Famous female aviator
36. __ of the Lost Ark
37. Item on a bucket list
38. Winegarden off U Street
39. 22 down composer
43. Dorothy’s dog
45. Lost son of Marlin
46. A hero’s journey
47. D.C. restaurant award
49. Nickname of the president memorialized in the middle of the Potomac
DOWN
1. Colorful summertime celebration of the LGBTQ+ community
2. Star of “Labyrinth”
6. Diving gear
7. Spider-Man is one
8. D.C. theatre festival shares
a name with the border of a flapper dress
9. Archaeologist hero Indiana __
12. Adventure movie genre
14. “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author
15. Favored by nine down
17. “Don’t Stop Believin’” band
18. Spot of green in the city
21. Edna Mode is not a fan of __
22. Famous outer space adventure series
24. Largest empire in history
26. Tour of the Savannah
28. Legendary Alps climb
29. Superhero comic book franchise
33. Marvin’s home
34. “Adventure Time” hero
35. Use in a pinch to spark a fire
40. To explore a cave
41. “Heart of Darkness” river
42. Featured at Awesome Con
44. “Adventure is __!”
48. The Goonies’ translator
