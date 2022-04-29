Adventures in the DMV Crossword

Summer is fast-approaching and with it, plenty of fun activities, festivals and outdoor events to enjoy in the District. To pair with this adventurous issue, we’ve compiled a crossword featuring everything adventure-adjacent including action films, travel destinations and some D.C.-themed clues. See the answers here.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

3. Go on vacation

4. Name of the four-legged friend in Pixar’s “Up”

5. The American frontier

10. 2021 sci-fi adventure film starring Timothée Chalamet

11. D.C. music festival in early June features Count Basie’s favorite music

13. D.C. music festival named after this vegetable

16. Fiery fantasy creature

19. O.G. TTRPG

20. Remember sunscreen when visiting

23. Frozen frontier

24. 2012 Pixar film

25. Not needed to visit an EU Open House

27. Originating in New Zealand, this adventurous activity involves leaping from a bridge

30. “Tomb Raider” heroine Lara __

31. The final frontier

32. Famous female aviator

36. __ of the Lost Ark

37. Item on a bucket list

38. Winegarden off U Street

39. 22 down composer

43. Dorothy’s dog

45. Lost son of Marlin

46. A hero’s journey

47. D.C. restaurant award

49. Nickname of the president memorialized in the middle of the Potomac

DOWN

1. Colorful summertime celebration of the LGBTQ+ community

2. Star of “Labyrinth”

6. Diving gear

7. Spider-Man is one

8. D.C. theatre festival shares

a name with the border of a flapper dress

9. Archaeologist hero Indiana __

12. Adventure movie genre

14. “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author

15. Favored by nine down

17. “Don’t Stop Believin’” band

18. Spot of green in the city

21. Edna Mode is not a fan of __

22. Famous outer space adventure series

24. Largest empire in history

26. Tour of the Savannah

28. Legendary Alps climb

29. Superhero comic book franchise

33. Marvin’s home

34. “Adventure Time” hero

35. Use in a pinch to spark a fire

40. To explore a cave

41. “Heart of Darkness” river

42. Featured at Awesome Con

44. “Adventure is __!”

48. The Goonies’ translator

Enjoy this piece? Consider becoming a member for access to our premium digital content. Support local journalism and start your membership today.