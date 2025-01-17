A New D.C. Culinary Experience Just Opened

At DC Fray, our mission is to Make Fun Possible™, and what’s more fun than discovering a place that turns dining into an unforgettable experience? Enter El Taller del Xiquet, the newly opened culinary workshop from acclaimed Chef Danny Lledó. This isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a creative playground for your palate, offering adventurous dishes inspired by the vibrant flavors of coastal Spain.

Located in Glover Park, El Taller del Xiquet brings innovation, warmth, and a touch of Valencia to Washington, DC. Whether you’re a foodie seeking the next big thing or someone just looking for a delightful night out, this is your place to be.

A Taste of Innovation

Chef Lledó’s mid-winter menu updates introduce new dishes that are anything but ordinary. The Salpicón appetizer is a seafood lover’s dream, featuring razor clams, bay scallops, calamari, and mussels with pickled vegetables and a creamy oyster emulsion. For those craving bold flavors, the Polp delivers tender octopus paired with squid ink puree, charred eggplant, and fire-roasted potatoes.

One standout dish making its debut this month is the Paella De L’Albufera, a tableside spectacle featuring duck breast, asparagus, and seasonal mushrooms. This dish exemplifies the art of communal dining, perfect for sharing with friends while sipping Spanish wines or cocktails.

Experience the Workshop

El Taller del Xiquet isn’t just about eating—it’s about experiencing. The wood-fired kitchen adds an authentic touch to every bite, and the ever-evolving menu ensures there’s always something new to explore. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your meal with luxurious black Perigord truffles sourced directly from Castellón, Valencia.

For those seeking something unique, try Carn, an inventive dish combining Australian wagyu beef, Spanish omelet foam, and espanyol sauce. It’s the kind of culinary creativity that turns a meal into a memory.

#FrayLifeTip: Make the Most of Your Visit

To get the full experience, bring a group of friends and share a variety of dishes. Start with a cocktail or a glass of Spanish cava to set the mood. If you’re a seafood enthusiast, make sure to order the Salpicón or Polp for a bold start. Then, dive into the Paella De L’Albufera, perfect for a tableside moment that feels both intimate and celebratory.

For dessert, ask your server about pairing options with Chef Lledó’s expertly curated wine list—it’s the perfect way to end an extraordinary meal.

Plan Your Visit

Reservations are highly recommended to secure your spot at this culinary workshop. You can book your table on OpenTable here. Ready to explore the full menu? Check it out here.

If you’re looking for a night of creativity, delicious food, and an atmosphere that embodies Mediterranean hospitality, El Taller del Xiquet is the destination for you. At DC Fray, we’re all about experiences, and this one is not to be missed.

Make your reservation, gather your crew, and let the fun begin!