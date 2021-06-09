A Guide to D.C. Pride

D.C. Pride is in full swing. From brunches to parades, to bingo, there are endless ways to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in the nation’s capital this weekend through the end of the month.

6.11

The Capital Pride Honors

The Capital Pride Honors and Opening Party acknowledge LGBTQ+ leaders and activists in the Washington, D.C., area. The Capital Pride Alliance will host this year’s annual event at the new Compass Coffee Factory in Ivy City. 7 p.m. – 2 a.m. $25. Compass Coffee: 1401 Okie St. NE, DC; capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

6.12

Colorful Pridemobile Parade

Be a part of the first Colorful Pridemobile Parade. The Capital Pride Alliance presents the Pridemobile trolly, which will be followed by decorated vehicles and tons of color. 3-6 p.m. Free. $100 to register a vehicle. Various locations throughout DC; capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

6.12+6.26

Drag Family Storytime

Join this livestream for a storytime led by D.C. drag performers: Domingø, Ama Dura and Katie Magician. This is a family-friendly event held by the D.C. Public Library. 11 a.m. Free + virtual. dclibrary.org // @dcpubliclibrary

6.13

Taste of Pride Brunch

Capital Pride Alliance is serving a yummy brunch with the help of many beloved D.C. restaurants. The brunch will include special food items, pride drink specials, and entertainment on June 13. Various times and locations. capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

6.16

Pride in The Sky at Hedy’s Rooftop

Take in breathtaking views of Washington, D.C., while sipping cocktails, wine and beer and listening to music with DJ Tezrah. 6-10 p.m. Free. Hedy’s Rooftop: 1155 14th St. NW, DC; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/zena // @hotelzena; districtfray.com // @districtfray

6.16-6.20

Gaze: A Queer Research and Performance Gathering

This five-day virtual festival hosted by Dance Place highlights and celebrates local and national LGBTQIA+ artists and companies. It includes performances and virtual workshops from June 16-20. Free + virtual. danceplace.org // @danceplacedc

6.16, 6.23 + 6.30

Hooked on Pride

Join Hook Hall and the Capital Pride Alliance in their weekly pride mixers. Every Wednesday, enjoy drink specials, music and celebrate pride. $135+ reservation fee. 3- 9 p.m. Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; hookhall.com // @hookhall_dc

Through 6.20

Pride Run

Join in-person on June 12 or virtually through June 20 and walk or run this Pride race. Proceeds benefit local charities that fund LGBTQ+ and youth communities. $30. Various times. Various locations. trisignup.com/Race/DC/Washington/DCFRPrideRun // @dcpriderun

6.22

Drag Bingo at Red Bear Brewing Co.

Play bingo with drag queen Desiree Dik at Red Bear Brewing Co and win prizes. Show up early to guarantee your seat. 7 p.m. Free. Red Bear Brewing Co.: 209 M St. NE, DC; redbear.beer/ // @redbearbrewing

6.26

Pride Ride Group Bike Event

Join goDCgo and We Ride DC in a socially distant group bike ride. Bike the route of the Capital Pride Parade, which explores some of DC’s iconic and historic neighborhoods. 11 a.m. Free. Shaw-Howard U Street Metro: 1701 8th St. NW, DC; @weridedc

Through 6.27

DC’s Royals: A Celebration of Drag

From June 4 to June 27, Dupont Underground will honor members of the drag community with an exhibit that showcases the roots of drag in America through photographs and videos. 3-10 p.m. $5-$12. Dupont Underground: 19 Dupont Cir. NW, DC; dupontunderground.org // @dupontundergroun

6.27

Growing Pride at The Garden

This is a family-friendly event that features 15 LGBTQ+ makers and allies at the Garden on Eisenhower Avenue. They will spread throughout their Garden selling locally crafted goods, from food trucks to live music to kids’ crafts, etc. Free. 2-7 p.m. The Garden: 5380 Eisenhower Ave. Alexandria, VA; thegarden.net // @thegardenalx

Through 6.30

Paint the Town Colorful

This month-long campaign spreads Pride throughout Washington, D.C., with many participating by decorating their homes, businesses and neighborhoods with colors and art. Feel free to take a self-guided tour of the campaign and register your home or business. Free. Various locations. capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

Pride Family Zone

Throughout June, The Smithsonian American Art Museum will have a section dedicated to Pride. This family-friendly zone will include crafts, coloring, performances and more. Various times. Smithsonian American Art Museum: 8th and G Streets, NW, DC; americanart.si.edu // @americanart

6.30

#StillWeLead: A Forgotten Generation

This monthly community and professional development experience discusses key areas impacting the LGBTQ+ community in Washington, D.C. This month, #StillWeLead will host its fourth session, “The Forgotten Generation.” 7 p.m. Free + virtual. capitalpride.org // @capitalpridedc

