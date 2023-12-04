Skate Through Winter at 9 Outdoor Ice Rinks

It’s beginning to look a lot like time to hit the ice. Festive rinks, immersive experiences and more holiday cheer await you at these nine outdoor ice rinks.

With all the snow predicted in the DMV in the coming months, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for an impending winter wonderland. But while we wait impatiently for the local snowfall of our dreams, we can still embrace the cooler weather by skating at these local rinks.

Through 12.31

Enchant Christmas at Nationals Park

Nationals Park is transforming this holiday season into an unrivaled ice escapade. Skate through a trail of sparkling lights and pick up a few last-minute gifts at the artisan village. $36+. Various times. 1500 South Capitol St. SE, DC; enchantchristmas.com // @enchantwdc

Through 1.1

The Winter Village at Cameron Run

Spend half the time skating and the other half posing for pics at The Winter Village. With pizza, music and even a spot to roast marshmallows, this rink can’t get any better. $8+. Various times. 4001 Eisenhower Ave. Alexandria, VA; novaparks.com // @iceandlightscameron

Through 1.28

Holidays in Baltimore at the Four Seasons Baltimore

Why stop at just an ice rink? Four Seasons Baltimore has a rooftop winter village through January equipped with an ice rink, festive menu, semi-private cabanas and more. Free+.

1 p.m. 200 International Dr. Baltimore, MD; fourseasons.com // @fsbaltimore

Through early 2024

Rockville Town Square Outdoor Ice Skating

Featuring 7,200 square feet of ice, this rink is definitely the spot for anyone looking to try out tricks. Once you’ve frozen over, stop at one of the many nearby restaurants and warm up. $10+. Various times. 131 Gibbs St. Rockville, MD; rockvilleiceskating.com // @skaterockville

Through January 2024

Color Burst Ice Rink at Merriweather District

Throughout the skate season, keep an eye out for food and drink pop-ups, themed events, celebrations and more at this Merriweather District rink. If you’re looking for a way to never step off the ice, buy their season pass. $12+. Various times. 6100 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD; merriweatherdistrict.com // @merriweatherdistrict

Through 2.25

Ice Skating at Washington Harbour

Who needs NYC when you have Washington Harbour? This Georgetown ice rink is second to none with more ice than Rockefeller Center and amazing views of your favorite city. $11+. Various times. 3050 K St. NW, DC; thewashingtonharbour.com // @washingtonharbour

The Wharf Ice Rink

The Wharf gets you one step away from skating on a river with its over-water rink. Plus, stay tuned later this winter to join DC Fray and morph into a hungry human hippo. Transform into your childhood self and get ready to dominate the ice. $13+. Various times. 970 Wharf St. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Through 3.3

Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden

For art lovers, the Sculpture Garden at the National Gallery of Art boasts an extensive rink in a can’t-beat location. Skate surrounded by mesmerizing sculptures and views of the National Mall. $12+. Various times. 7th Street and Constitution Avenue in Northwest, DC; nga.gov // @ngadc

Through Late March

Silver Spring Ice Skating at Veterans Plaza

Equipped with over 400 skates, the rink offers guaranteed fun for the whole family. Reserve your spot to skate today. $11+. Various times. 8523 Fenton St. Silver Spring, MD; silverspringiceskating.com // @silverspringiceskating

