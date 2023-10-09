8 DMV-Area Spa Treatments to Help You Prioritize Self-Care This Season

Wind down and reset at some of the many fabulous spas located around the DMV.

As the long hot summer turns to chilly fall days, it’s quintessential that you cozy up and relax. But sometimes unwinding can be impossible at home. From the dinners to cook and messes to clean, to the work emails to answer and events to attend, self-care is definitely a hard task to get into the habit of. With these eight spa treatments in the DMV, self-care isn’t something you can just push off to another day. Schedule a cozy rejuvenation session and prioritize yourself this upcoming season.

Aromasoul Volcanic Scrub at the Spa at the Hotel Washington

Scrub away all your worries with the therapeutic Aromasoul Volcanic Scrub. This treatment uses Sicilian volcanic particles to take your body on a European vacation. Once the 60 minutes are over, you will experience that post-vacay high without even leaving the District. $170. 515 15th St. NW, DC; thehotelwashington.com // @hotelwashingtondc

Forever Young Facial at the Argentta Spa

Feel like the summer has aged you a few too many years? Argentta Spa has you covered with their Forever Young Facial. Combining red light therapy and a collagen peptide mask, this treatment is perfect for renewal and restoration. $310. 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, DC; argenttaspa.com // @watergatehotel

Jan Marini Red Carpet Peel at Logan 14 Salon & Spa

You don’t have to be a superstar to be red-carpet-ready. But after Logan 14’s facial, expect picture-perfect skin. This glycolic peel targets multiple skin concerns and gets you ready for any event: walking the red carpet or walking from the fridge to the couch. To each their own. $75+. 1314 14th St. NW, DC; logan14salonspa.com // @logan14salonspa

Personalized Massage at Etalon Day Spa

For ultimate self-care, you have to cater to your personal needs. At Etalon Day Spa, they do that for you with their personalized massage. Work with their therapists to discover the best treatment to reach maximum relaxation and rejuvenation. If you’re thinking it can’t get any better than this, you’re wrong – all first-time guests can enjoy free aroma and hot stones during their visit. $105+. 707 D St. NW, DC; etalondayspa.com // @elatondayspa

Signature Basic Facial with Oxygen Infusion at Georgetown Rejuvenation

There is nothing better than hydrated skin, but as we head into the colder months, it’s next to impossible to achieve that glowing moisturized look. Georgetown Rejuvenation’s Signature Basic Facial with Oxygen Infusion is the perfect remedy for dry and dull skin. With high pressure oxygen, the treatment changes skin by adding transformative vitamins and nutrients. $120+. 2626 North Pershing Dr.

Arlington, VA; gtskincare.com

Stress-Be-Gone at Progressions Salon & Spa

Stress comes from anywhere at any time, and getting through a week without a little (or a lot) of stress is a feat for the lucky. Professions Salon & Spa is ready to help you fight off that stress with their Stress-Be-Gone treatment. Relax in one of their warm and comforting rooms and feel the tension in your neck, shoulders, arms, hands and back melt away. $65. 12211 Nebel St. North Bethesda, MD; progressions.com // @progressionssalon

Therapeutic Massage at the Salamander Hotel

The signature treatments at the Salamander are a must for anyone looking for both a mental and physical experience. Their Therapeutic Massage is a heavenly experience that will relax even the toughest of stressors with a deep tissue massage. Need a little extra? Upgrade to an 80-minute experience – we promise you won’t regret it. $195+. 1330 Maryland Ave. SW, DC; salamanderdc.com // @salamanderhoteldc

Vida Express at Aura Spa

For those who struggle with choosing between different treatments, the Vida Express treatment is a little bit of everything. Start your hour-and-a-half session with a calming massage, then move into a marine pedi scrub and end the experience with a personalized facial. $195. Multiple locations; auraspa.net // @auraspadc

