6 Holiday Gift Ideas for D.C. Locals

The Foodie

Elcielo’s Tour of Colombia Tasting Menu Experience

There’s no better way to spoil the foodie in your life than with an extensive 23-course tasting menu, courtesy of Michelin-starred Elcielo and Chef Juanma Barrientos. Let your tastebuds guide you through a tour of Colombian flavors with this gift experience, including three wine pairings. Elcielo’s unique approach to sensory dining combines ancestral cooking techniques with avant-garde finesse. Buy a $200 gift card to receive three complimentary wine pairings per person. Must make a reservation before December 31, 2021. Gift cards available through December 19, 2021. Email your request to [email protected] Elcielo: 1280 4th St. NE; elcielowashington.com // @elcielowashington

The Homegrown Bartender

Perfect Manhattan Kit from Vitis and Salt & Sundry

The past two years have been all about turning your home into the perfect multipurpose space. Lend a helping hand to the bartender in your life by giving the gift of a perfect Manhattan. This kit from Vitis Fine Wines includes a bottle of four Year-Aged Cardinal Spirits Bourbon, a mini bottle of Classic Dolin Sweet Vermouth and Barrel-Aged Citrus Bitters from Dashfire. Finish it all off with a set of craft cocktail classes from Salt & Sundry. Vitis Fine Wines + Salt & Sundry: 1309 5th St. NE; vitiswinesunionmarket.com; @vitiswines // saltandsundry.com; @saltandsundry

The Music Lover

​​Crosley Turntable + Records

Ditch your subscription service and enjoy the classics with a retro style record player and turntable from Crosley. Byrdland Records, the music shop extension of Songbyrd Cafe, is the perfect one-stop-shop: Once you’ve got your record player in hand, you can wander the store’s aisles for an endless selection of vinyls. They’ve got records from soul to folk and everything in between. Byrdland Records: 1280 4th St. NE; byrdlandrecords.com // @byrdlandrecords

The Plant Lover



Jungle & Loom At Home Gift Box

You can never – and we mean never — have too many plants. For your loved one with a green thumb, this gift box includes a hand-poured Jungle & Loom x Handmade Habitat candle and a large Xerographica air plant. Upgrade to the larger Plant Parent box to include any plant of your choice and a 4”-6” planter or macrame plant holder. To make this gift an experience, take your friend along for a Build Your Own Terrarium session with guidance from a plant master (plus container, soil, moss, plants and pebbles). Jungle & Loom: 716 Monroe St. NE; jungleandloom.com // @jungleandloom

The Host/ess with the Most/est

Wine Samplers + Cheeses from Around the World

They might have it all already, but this friend definitely appreciates the finer things. Come bearing the perfect addition to their holiday table, or a curated gift experience for them to sit back and relax (for once). Calvert Woodley Fine Wines and Spirits in Van Ness is a family-run specialty shop with all the fixin’s; pick up one of their holiday wine samplers and pair it with something special from their dedicated cheeserie. Calvert Woodley Fine Wines & Spirits: 4339 Connecticut Ave. NW; calvertwoodley.com // @calvertwoodley

The Workaholic

Winter Staycation at Lyle

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…to chill out. We’ve all got someone in our life who needs a little R&R more than most. Why not send them on the staycation of the season? The Bundled Up at Lyle package at Lyle Hotel includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two and wintery welcome cocktails to help revitalize for the new year. Package available through January 30. The Lyle Washington: 1731 New Hampshire Ave. NW; lyledc.com // @lyledc

