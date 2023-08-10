5 Standout Mexican Dishes in D.C.

Try Mexican truffles, innovative salsas and vegan gorditas throughout the city.

Mexican food is great year-round but there is something about summer that just has me craving chips, guacamole and, of course, margaritas. But there is far more to Mexican food than just guacamole and margaritas. Here are five standout Mexican dishes you can sample around the city this summer that will ensure that 2023 is your tastiest summer yet.

Buena Vida Gastrolounge’s Mexican Truffle Enchiladas

One of the tastiest items in Mexican cuisine is huitlacoche. It’s essentially a fungus that grows on corn, which doesn’t sound very appetizing, but in fact, it is quite the delicacy. The ingredient is known as the Mexican truffle. It has a deep, earthy, mushroom-like flavor and soft, chewy texture. At Buena Vida, the kitchen has created decadent enchiladas stuffed with chihuahua cheese, a luscious melting cheese, baby spinach and heaps of huitlacoche. A tomatillo salsa drizzled on top adds acidity and brightness. This plate is the ultimate comfort food dish, especially when paired with an icy margarita.

2900 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; buenavidagastrolounge.com // @buenavidagastrolounge

Cielo Rojo’s Gorditas

If you’re hungry, there is no dish as satisfying as this one. Two thick, crispy discs of potato and corn masa come drenched with salsa, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro and a velvety cashew crema. It’s bold, satisfying and happens to be vegan.

7056 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; cielo-rojo.com // @cielorojomex

Destino’s Salsa Macha

Keep reading folks, because this is no ordinary salsa. Finely chopped peanuts and almonds are blended with sesame seeds, chilis and oil to create a nutty, heady, spicy salsa that you won’t be able to stop eating. Served with crunchy house-made blue-corn tortilla chips, this salsa is easily the best salsa in town.

1280 4th St. NE DC; destinodc.com // @destinodc

Republic Cantina’s Smoked Mushroom Tostada

Smothered with nutty Romanesco sauce, kernels of sweet corn, smoky portobello mushrooms and topped with both a tangy goat cheese crema and chunky guacamole, this dish may be fun to share, but it might also be too good to share.

43 N St. NW, DC; republic-cantina.com // @republiccantina

Santa Rosa Taqueria’s Calabacita Taco

Tacos are a quintessential Mexican dish, but not all tacos are created equal. The veggie taco at Santa Rosa is one of the best, with hunks of butternut squash roasted to bring out their natural sweetness, black beans for a meaty element, corn, peppers and salty cotija cheese.

301 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; santarosataqueria.com // @santarosataqueria

