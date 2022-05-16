5 Pride Brunches + Dinners

Pride may be a ways away, but before you know it the streets will be filled with parades and it’ll be impossible to snag a ticket worthy of the celebration. Between DC Black Pride, which runs from May 27 through May 30, and Capital Pride, which takes place from June 3 to June 12, there are already plenty of tickets to buy, reservations to make, and days to block off on your calendar. So start planning early.

5.22

Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch

If you’re looking to get into the swing of things before anyone else, look no further than this decadent brunch planned by the nonprofit Worthy Mentoring and hosted by the Emmy-award winner Carson Kressley (who you know from the original “Queer Eye,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” etc). Besides hanging out with Kressley, this brunch is stacked with entertainment, including DJs, drag queens, and bottomless drinks. Tickets start at $150 and benefit Worthy Mentoring. Four Seasons Hotel: 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, DC; worthymentoring.org // @worthymentoring

5.29

DC Black Pride Brunch & Babes: Live & In Color!

And while we’re talking about brunch parties that also double as benefits, DC Black Pride is celebrating with Brunch and Babes at Karma, which will raise money for the Capitol Ballroom Council. The brunch-y party is hosted by Mariah Paris Balenciaga (from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and includes performances from Tommie Ross, Paris Brooks-Bonet, Shiqueeta Lee, and Haven Garcon, plus a breakfast buffet and bottomless drinks. Tickets start at $20. Karma DC: 2221 Adams Place NE, DC; dckarma.com // @karmawdc

6.8

Drag Under the Stars: Pride Edition

Looking to party it up immediately after you get off of work on Wednesday? Head on over to Ivy City and lounge in a cabana while soaking up performances from drag queens Crystal Edge, Crimsyn, Indiana Bones, and La Bella Mafia. Tickets start at $30 and don’t come with food or drinks, but THRōW has that covered if you’re craving a margarita. THRōW Social: 1401 Okie Street NE, DC; throwsocial.com // @throwsocial

6.11

Capital Pride Weekend Drag Brunch

Before the Capital Pride parade starts up at 3 p.m., head on over to The Hamilton to kick off your own personal Capital Pride party with an all-you-can-eat drag brunch. The event is sponsored by Tito’s and Ommeganag Brewing, so you know the drinks are going to be good. Not to mention, $1 from cocktails and beer sales will go to the DC Pride Alliance or the Cyndi Lauper Foundation. Performers haven’t been announced yet, but you can grab your ticket for $55 now. The Hamilton: 600 14th St NW, DC; thehamiltondc.com // @thehamiltondc

6.25

Pride-A-Palooza

If you’re more of a night owl than an early riser, but you still want to combine some excellent entertainment with some good food, then you might want to snag some tickets to this Pride dinner party at Crazy Aunt Helen’s. Resident drag queen Tara Hoot will be hosting with plenty of comedy, live music and lip syncing, plus she’ll be joined by Anja Dick and Tula, and yet to be announced guests. Grab your $20 ticket and get ready for a crazy night. Crazy Aunt Helen’s: 713 8th St SE, DC; crazyaunthelens.com // @crazyaunthelens

