3 Wizards Games Not to Miss this Season

The Ultimate Night Out with the Wizards Friday Night Concert Series

One of our favorite tricks on our mission (to Make Fun Possible) here at Fray is to find those hidden gems were you get to experience two things for the price of one… those special moments where everything lines up and you truly get more for your money.

With the Wizards recent announcement of their Friday Night Concert Series presented by Sprite we’ve found a 2 for 1 one we think is pretty a sweet deal and hits that bill.

So we’ve round up the details you need to know to enjoy a live professional basketball game AND a live music concert series on the same night just for the price of your game tickets

Here’s the perfect #fraylife way to turn a game night into a full-on experience that’s easy on your dollars and high on experience vibes.

Be a hero for your friends or beau by making the most of your night out.

February 7: Go-Go Night with Backyard Band and Junkyard Band [Ticket Link]

The concert series kicks off featuring the official music of the city with Go-Go Night, featuring legendary acts Backyard Band and Junkyard Band. These pioneers of Go-Go music bring decades of talent and energy to the stage, creating an unmissable evening of music and culture.

The night starts with the Wizards taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team known for its fierce competitiveness and dynamic players. Once the game wraps up, the transition to the unmistakable beats of Go-Go music will keep the energy alive well into the night.

[Ticket Link]

February 21: T.I. and Scooby & Sirius Company [Ticket Link]

This evening blends Southern hip hop with D.C.’s own Go-Go style. Atlanta’s T.I. brings his hits like “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life,” while Scooby & Sirius Company deliver the signature beats that define the local music scene.

The action on the court will feature the Wizards facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. With one of the league’s top teams in town, expect plenty of excitement leading into a night of incredible music.

[Ticket Link]

March 21: Shaq ‘DJ Diesel’ [Ticket Link]

NBA legend and music icon Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, takes the stage for an unforgettable performance. Known for his high-energy sets at festivals like Lollapalooza, Shaq’s show combines his basketball legacy with his passion for music.

The evening begins with the Wizards hosting the Orlando Magic, Shaq’s first NBA team. The nostalgia of this matchup is the perfect prelude to DJ Diesel’s powerhouse beats, offering a night you won’t forget.

[Ticket Link]

#FrayLife Tips for adding to your Wizards game and concert!

Join the Block Party at District E : Make way for the ultimate start to your Wizards game night with District E’s pre-game party! Gather with fellow passionate basketball fans to enjoy an electric atmosphere and revel in the spirit of the game. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, ice-cold craft beers, or your favorite classic beverage, along with your favorite dishes from District Bites!

: Make way for the ultimate start to your Wizards game night with District E’s pre-game party! Gather with fellow passionate basketball fans to enjoy an electric atmosphere and revel in the spirit of the game. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, ice-cold craft beers, or your favorite classic beverage, along with your favorite dishes from District Bites! Unwind at a Rooftop Bar : Head to Officina’s rooftop or Top of the Yard for drinks with a view. Nothing sets the tone for an epic night like enjoying the city skyline while sipping a craft cocktail.

: Head to Officina’s rooftop or Top of the Yard for drinks with a view. Nothing sets the tone for an epic night like enjoying the city skyline while sipping a craft cocktail. Discover Virtual Sports at Swingers: Before the game, check out Swingers Crazy Golf in Dupont Circle for your own indoor competition. This mini-golf-meets-cocktail-bar experience combines competition, creativity, and fun in one unforgettable package.

As a basketball fan, a music lover, or both, the Wizards Concert Series is a perfect way to elevate your night out. We’ve heard these concert tickets can go quick so snag your tickets today and make the most of your experience.