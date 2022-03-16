11 Ways To Salute St. Patty’s This Thursday

Slainte! St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and there’s endless ways to enjoy Ireland’s best in the District. From a shamrockin’ dance party to a hearty Irish cooking class and everything in between, grab a few pals and follow the rainbow to these golden events.

Fado Irish Pub and Hi Lawn

Spend your St. Patty’s at Hi Lawn, Union Market’s rooftop bar, and enjoy the full experience: Irish step dancers, traditional music, a full bar stocked with favorites from Guinness to Jameson and heated tents to usher away D.C.’s most recent spring freeze. Hi-Lawn goers have the option to come early on Saturday and enjoy a televised six nations rugby match, free of charge. $20. Multiple times and dates. Hi Lawn at Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; hilawndc.com // @hilawndc

Lucky – A St. Patricks Day Popup at Wunder Garten

Wunder Garten is celebrating the luck of the Irish with a full week of festivities and fun. Themed trivia, dance parties, an ode to gingers (and those who love them) and speed dating are all on the roster until this Thursday, March 17. Admission is free of charge. Multiple times and dates. Wunder Garten: 1101 First St. NE, DC; wundergartendc.com // @wundergartendc

St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Making Class

If you want to enjoy an Irish beverage without all the ruckus of a regular St. Patrick’s Day, join Studio 444’s Irish cocktails class, part of their Make and Taste series. One ticket gets you ninety minutes of hands-on instruction and materials for five signature cocktails, like the shamrock martini or the elusively named “green beer.” They’ll throw in a recipe book so you can recreate your favorites at home to keep the party going. $60. 6:30 p.m. Studio 444: 5002 Berwyn Rd. College Park, MD; studio444.net // @studio444cp

Ireland At The Wharf

Kirwan’s Irish Pub is partnering with District Wharf to bring you a day-long Irish festival this weekend, complete with beers, bands and bagpipers. A Guinness beer garden will open at 12 p.m. in advance of a 12:45 Six Nations rugby match where Ireland goes head-to-head with Scotland. Irish dancers will toe-tap through the afternoon for your enjoyment and you can enjoy live music on the District Pier Stage. Free. 12 – 4:30 p.m. District Pier: 760 Maine Ave. SW, DC; wharfdc.com // @thewharfdc

Shamrock n’ Roll Party

Clarendon’s self-proclaimed adult-playground is hosting a massive St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday with an impressive lineup of musicians and activities. Grab a green jello shot and play a game of giant jenga with friends or strangers – or maybe have a romp through their adult sandpit. There’s something for everyone at this party. 2-10 p.m. Free. The Lot: 3217 10th St. N Clarendon, VA; thelotva.com // @thelotva

Cigars and Spirits

For those who enjoy a more laid back St. Patty’s, head to the Tower Club at Tysons Corner for an afternoon of mingling with local business owners, networking, cigars and top-shelf spirits. Five local breweries will be in attendance, including woman-owned and operated Denizens brewing company. There’s still a good dose of silly fun with dancing, a live DJ and giant party games. 5:30 p.m. $60. Tower Club: 8000 Towers Crescent Dr. #1700 Vienna VA; clubcorp.com // @towerclubtc

Green Eggs and Kegs

Green eggs and ham, bottomless mimosas and a Mr. and Mrs. Lucky Costume contest make up this seasonal celebration at World of Beer. You can visit for just the brunch, or purchase a VIP pass for a full day of outdoor activities and two free drink tickets. 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. $40. World of Beer Rockville: 196 East Montgomery Ave. Rockville, MD; worldofbeer.com // @wobrockville

St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run

Sober friends, we haven’t forgotten about you. Join Charm City Run Columbia on Thursday evening for a free fun run and walk, suitable for all ages. Wear all your best green garb and get ready to sweat it out in the name of St. Patty. Free. 5 p.m. Charm City Run Columbia: Lake Elkhorn Loop Columbia, MD; charmcityrun.com // @charmcityruncolumbia

Shake Your Shamrock

Lost Boy Cider wants you and your friends to dance the night away at this silent disco. They’ll provide the green glitter cider, flashing shamrocks, dancefloor and even headphones – all you need to bring is the desire for a good time. Free. 7 – 10 p.m. Lost Boy Cider: 317 Hooffs Run Dr. Alexandria, VA; lostboycider.com // @lostboycider

St. Patrick’s Day Springhouse Run Volunteer Day

Go green in a different way this week – by volunteering at the U.S. National Arboretum to help maintain and preserve the Springhouse Run stream. Wear some comfy clothes and be ready to get down and dirty (in the mud, that is). Free. 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. US National Arboretum: 3501 New York Ave. NW, DC; usna.usda.gov // @fonarboretum

Irish Cooking Class

Shepherd’s pie, potato leek soup and Irish apple cake are on the table at Cookology Culinary School’s Irish-themed cooking class. The price of one ticket gets you a recipe booklet, two hours of instruction and an evening to remember. Beer and wine are also available for purchase. $99. 6-8 p.m. Cookology Culinary School: 4238 Wilson Blvd. Arlington VA; cookologyonline.com // @cookologyculinaryschool

