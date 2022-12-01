2022 Holiday Season Crossword

Our crossword this month carries our message of happy holidays to people of all faiths and backgrounds. Enjoy solving this puzzle and do your best making whatever holiday(s) you celebrate fun. Check districtfray.com for the answer key. See the answer key.

Print the downloadable PDF here.

ACROSS

1 The holy man who eventually became known as Santa who gave all his money to the needy, 2 words

8 Compass point, abbr.

9 Month when moms are honored

11 It celebrates when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment (December 8), _____ Day

12 Figure with wings in many Christian paintings

16 Enjoy a winter sport

17 Trophy, often

18 Naughty, on Santa’s list

19 The Jewish Festival of Lights

21 Winter shudder (from the cold)

23 Soft cheese

24 Fundraising letter

25 New Year’s Eve salutations

27 Stan Getz’s instrument, abbr.

28 Child

29 Nada

30 Flower short form

31 Hot dogs

DOWN

1 He brings presents on a sleigh

2 Surface for skating

3 Turkey

4 “The Holly and the ____, When they are both full grown…” Christmas song

5 Chutzpah

6 Novelist Tolstoy

7 Cinderella’s footwear, ______s

10 Dawn time

13 Basketball association, abbr.

14 Pancha ____, from December 21 to 25, in honor of Ganesha

15 College website ending

16 Christmas tree topper

17 Day when many exchange many presents

19 Family life, figuratively

20 African American December festival

21 Womxn’s undergarment

22 Finished with work for good, abbr.

23 Day originally celebrated in England on December 26 when the wealthy wrapped up presents for the needy

25 British “thanks”

26 “The Lion King” protagonist

27 Relaxing destinations

