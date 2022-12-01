Play
2022 Holiday Season Crossword
December 1, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Our crossword this month carries our message of happy holidays to people of all faiths and backgrounds. Enjoy solving this puzzle and do your best making whatever holiday(s) you celebrate fun. Check districtfray.com for the answer key. See the answer key.
Print the downloadable PDF here.
ACROSS
1 The holy man who eventually became known as Santa who gave all his money to the needy, 2 words
8 Compass point, abbr.
9 Month when moms are honored
11 It celebrates when Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment (December 8), _____ Day
12 Figure with wings in many Christian paintings
16 Enjoy a winter sport
17 Trophy, often
18 Naughty, on Santa’s list
19 The Jewish Festival of Lights
21 Winter shudder (from the cold)
23 Soft cheese
24 Fundraising letter
25 New Year’s Eve salutations
27 Stan Getz’s instrument, abbr.
28 Child
29 Nada
30 Flower short form
31 Hot dogs
DOWN
1 He brings presents on a sleigh
2 Surface for skating
3 Turkey
4 “The Holly and the ____, When they are both full grown…” Christmas song
5 Chutzpah
6 Novelist Tolstoy
7 Cinderella’s footwear, ______s
10 Dawn time
13 Basketball association, abbr.
14 Pancha ____, from December 21 to 25, in honor of Ganesha
15 College website ending
16 Christmas tree topper
17 Day when many exchange many presents
19 Family life, figuratively
20 African American December festival
21 Womxn’s undergarment
22 Finished with work for good, abbr.
23 Day originally celebrated in England on December 26 when the wealthy wrapped up presents for the needy
25 British “thanks”
26 “The Lion King” protagonist
27 Relaxing destinations
