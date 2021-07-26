2021 RAMMY Award Nominees Announced // 7.26.21

On July 26, with local industry standouts and friends in attendance, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced finalists for the 2021 RAMMY Awards at The Point D.C. The official ceremony will be held on September 19, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The packed room was brimming with onlookers, would-be winners, and a palpable energy, as host Jummy Olabanji, anchor at local NBC4 news channel, read off the names included in the expanded award categories. This year, the association evolved the Awards to recognize the challenges, opportunities, creativity and innovation that emerged as DMV restaurants adapted to the unpredictable service and dining landscape ushered in by Covid.

Categories include the more traditional “Manager of the Year” and “Employees of the Year,” as well as the unconventional, such as “Formal Fine Dining in a Box;” “Most Innovative To-Go Packaging Game;” “Prime Pandemic Patio Scene;” “Coolest Cocktails and Beverages To-Go” and more.

It’s been an unusual 19 months, to say the least, and the event marked an important milestone for the District — a welcome return to celebrating, in shoulder to shoulder spaces, the city’s rapidly blossoming culinary scene.

This year, an additional added twist allows non-member restaurants to be nominated, with almost half of the categories being voted on by the public, from Monday, August 2, to Thursday, September 2.

Check out some photos from the announcement event.

