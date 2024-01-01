Fuel Your 2024 Fitness Goals: 10 D.C. Workout Classes for Motivation

Whether you’re into boxing, HIIT, cycling, barre or pilates, we have a workout class for you that will make you want to start the new season off strong.

Finding workout motivation is hard when one of the busiest times of the year is in full swing. When you have no time on your hands, you either get stuck in the habit of the same workouts or the gym falls to the back burner altogether. But just because you are busy, doesn’t mean you can let your health fall behind. It’s time to set up a new workout routine and here are 10 workout classes to add to your rotation.

7 Muscle Group Rotation at Cut Seven

Cut Seven has a seven-day workout program that is perfect for anyone who needs continuous motivation. Each day, their workouts focus on different muscle groups to help you reach your goals. Choose individual classes based on your target area or attend them all to get the full effect of their larger program. $29+. Various Times. Multiple Locations; cutseven.com // @cutseven

Beatbox at BOOMBOX

Put on your boxing gloves and robe — just kidding. At BOOMBOX, boxing isn’t about knocking out your opponent, the goal is to box to the beat. Combining shadow boxing, cardio boxing, HIIT training and functional strength training, this 50-minute class will challenge you in the best ways. $15+. Various Times. 1221 Van St. SE #140, DC; boombox-boxing.com // @boombox_boxing

Classic Ride at Cyclebar

You can’t get any more classic than a Cyclebar class. Just because it’s an oldie doesn’t mean it’s not a goodie. Cycle classes rarely miss and Cyclebar’s studio and instructors are top-notch. Return to the basics with their classic ride and experience a perfectly harmonious ride that features hills, drills and challenges – plus amazing tunes. Free+. Various Times. Multiple Locations; cyclebar.com // @cyclebar

Drake vs Bad Bunny at Rumble Boxing

Athletes, entertainers, boxers, and emcees — a motley crew of fitness freaks bound together by the willingness to lace up and throw down. They are here to inspire your hustle, to celebrate your courage, and to remind you that working out can be a damn good time. Various Times. 2001 M St NW, DC; rumble boxinggym.com // @doyourumble

Power 30 at Zweet Sport Total Fitness

With every day feeling like the busiest day ever, Zweet Sport’s Power 30 class is a short and sweet workout that can be squeezed into even the busiest schedules. This weight training course will target all of your muscles helping you realize your inner and outer strength. $25+. Various Times. 727 N Henry St. Alexandria, VA; zweetsport.com // @zweetsport

Reformer Pilates at District Pilates

Always wanted to try reformer pilates? Stop waiting, now’s your chance. District Pilates offers private, semi-private and group fitness reformer classes. With beginner, intermediate and advanced classes, they make sure that you get the best workout tailored to you. $40+. Various Times. Multiple Locations; districtpilatesdc.com // @districtpilates

Signature 60 at Barre3

Barre3 invites everyone, from beginners to experts and everyone in between to try out their Signature 60 class. Whether you truly live in the District — or tell people you do but really reside in Maryland or Virginia — Barre3 is perfect for all. With locations all over, this class has the whole DMV covered with this mind and body workout. Free+. Various Times. Multiple Locations; barre3.com // @barre3

Tramp at Fuel Body Lab

Workouts can be fun, and when we say fun we mean bouncing on a trampoline kind of fun. You heard us, trampolines can be workouts and yes, it’s just as exciting as it was when you were a little kid. This low-impact cardio class is perfect for protecting your joints while doing strength training and cardio — plus feeding your inner child of course. $40+. Various Times. 3003 P St. NW, DC; fuelbodylab.com // @fuelbodylab

Triple A at Sweatbox

Get your sweat on at the Triple A class at Sweatbox on U Street or in Ballston, Virginia. During this course, target your arms, abs and ass for a workout that combines sculpting and cardio intervals. Free+. Various Times. Multiple Locations; sweatboxdc.com // @sweatboxdc

Zumba at Z Sweat Dance and Fitness

If you are looking for a recurring class that you can fit into your busy schedule, Zumba at Z Sweat Dance and Fitness is for you. This high-intensity workout occurs Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. While you’ll be burning calories, we promise it’s really just one big dance party. $5+. Various Times. 4834 Boiling Br Pkwy. North Bethesda, MD; zsweat.com // @zsweatmd

