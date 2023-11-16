10 Soups to Savor During Cold Weather Days

Whether the weather outside is frightful or it’s 75 degrees out (who knows these days) one of the best ways to get into the season is with soups.



Broth soups, cream-based soups, bisques, chowders – it doesn’t matter, all I know is that soup cures all. And while homemade soups are always delicious, who has the time anymore to do all that chopping, boiling, blending and so forth. Don’t fret because DMV restaurants have you covered – as always – with delicious soups that will get you ready to reach for that sweater no matter what the temperature.

Order take out and pull out your favorite spoon, or adorn your fall best for a date night out. No matter the attire or if you’re on your couch or in a perfectly decorated restaurant, all you really need is soup. Here are 10 delectable soups that are waiting for you and your spoon.

Aush Soup at Lapis

Lapis offers countless mouthwatering dishes, so it makes sense that their Aush soup is no different. In an unmatched synthesis of rice noodles, red kidney beans and ground beef with magical touches of dill and garlic yogurt, this modern Afghan spot never misses. Eat in-house or take it to go on those especially frigid nights. $14. Various Times.

1847 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; lapisdc.com // @lapisdc

Avgolemono Soup at Greek Deli

This classic soup is guaranteed to keep you coming back. Owner and Chef Kostas Fostieris moved to the United States from Greece in 1975, with him, he brought the flavors of Greece. 15 years later, he opened his restaurant in D.C. Greek Deli’s avgolemono soup will fight off even the worst of winter blues.

1120 19th St. NW, DC; greekdelidc.com // @greekdelidc

Bouillabaisse Soup at L’AVANT-GARDE

For date night, L’AVANT-GARDE is the spot to be. Start the evening off with their bouillabaisse soup, a perfect blend of french flavors topped with a warm blanket of puffed pastry. You could be cute and order one to share, but in all honesty, we recommend two because once you get a taste it’s impossible to stick to just your side of the bowl.

2915 M St. NW, DC; lavantgardedc.com // @lavantgardedc

Butternut Squash Seasonal Zuppa at Centrolina

After you try Chef and Owner Amy Brandwein’s current seasonal zuppa the words ‘arrivederci,’ ‘goodbye’ and ‘I’m full’ will disappear from your vocabulary. For a perfect dinner, pair this honey spiced butternut squash soup with one of their delectable appetizers or level up to a full entree like their GNUDI pasta.

974 Palmer Aly. NW, DC; centrolinadc.com // @centrolinadc

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo at Parlour Victoria

Attention soup lovers, be prepared to be blown away by Parlour Victoria’s chicken and sausage gumbo. Not only is this andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, chicken, and rice gumbo perfect as a first course for Parlour Victoria’s succulent dishes, it’s also great as a standalone dish. Choose between two sizes for your perfect meal.

1011 K St. NW, DC; moxydcdining.com // @parlourvictoriadc

Chuchura at Dolan Uyghur

Dolan Uyghur offers the pinnacle of cold weather comfort food. Their chuchura soup features mini-dumplings, minced beef, lamb, and onions. Meet your friends for a whole meal or cozy up on your couch with your spoon in one hand and the remote in another.

3518 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; dolanuyghur.com // @dolan_dc

New England Clam Chowder at Farmers Fishers Bakers

If you’re looking for a creamy soup, Farmers Fishers Bakers’ New England clam chowder is happiness in a bowl. But beware, you might be tempted to order a second round. If you find yourself in that situation, the only way out is to give in – you deserve it.

3000 K St. NW, DC; farmersfishersbakers.com // @farmfishbakedc

Spanish Gazpacho at Immigrant Food

Remember that 75 degree weather we talked about? Well Immigrant Food has you covered with the perfect soup for those kinds of days. Their vegan spanish gazpacho provides all of the comfort that accompanies soup without the heat.

1701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; immigrantfood.com // @immigrantfood

Super Spicy Shoyu at Daikaya

This winter season, take to Daikaya’s first floor for heavenly ramen. Choose between five regular menu options or try something new with their limited Super Spicy Shoyu. Once you’ve made the almost impossible decision between bowls, dress it up your way with extra toppings.

705 6th St NW, DC; daikaya.com // @daikaya_ramen

Tortilla Soup at El Presidente

If you’ve been waiting to try El Presidente, a recently-opened restaurant by the group behind Le Diplomate, this is your sign. It’s going to be hard to move on from this tortilla soup to the rest of their menu, but we promise it’s definitely worth it. $11. Various Times.

1255 Union St. NE, DC; elpresidentedc.com // @elpresidentedc

