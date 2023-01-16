10 Must-Try Spots for Restaurant Week

It’s that time again — Restaurant Week. For the unfamiliar, a few times a year and with different iterations, Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) partners with restaurants throughout the DMV to offer specialized three- or four-course menus — often with drink pairings — for patrons wanting to try something new. This winter, the event takes place over January 16 to January 22, and there are a lot of new restaurants to choose from.

Below, we’ve picked 10 of the most intriguing deals — though the others listed on RAMW’s website are certainly worth a visit as well.

Agora

Inspired by Turkey’s culinary traditions, Agora features Mediterranean flavors from Greece and Lebanon in their dishes. Both lunch and dinner menus begin with spread options like baba ghanouj and htipiti, and then move into more meat-centered second courses (though vegan options are available on the dinner menu). Save room for dessert! Agora will offer a $25 lunch menu as well as a $55 dinner menu. 1527 17th St. NW, DC; 7911 Westpark Dr. Tysons, VA; agorarestaurants.net // @agoradc; @agoratysons

All Purpose Pizzeria

Highlights for both All Purpose locations are not to be missed: The Riverfront location will feature the return of the chocolate Nutella brownie, and the Shaw location will present Don’s Meatball Surprise, something you’ll just have to try to understand. Menus include pizza (of course) and other pasta options as well. Buon appetito! All Purpose Pizzeria will offer $40 and $55 dinner menus. 79 Potomac Ave. SE, DC; 1250 9th St. NW, DC; allpurposedc.com // @allpurposedc

Annabelle

Nestled in the Kalorama neighborhood, Annabelle will showcase its modern American cuisine with dishes like butternut squash and shitake mushroom soup, angus beef bavette steak and poached pear with walnut cake. Other options are available for guests to choose from, but rest assured: You can’t go wrong. Annabelle will offer a $55 dinner menu. 2132 Florida Ave. NW, DC; annabelledc.com // @annabelle_wdc

Bar Ivy

Bary Ivy is new to Restaurant Week, and they surely deserve all the welcoming love. One of the Blagden Hospitality Group’s concepts (think Tiger Fork, Fainting Goat, etc. for the others), Bar Ivy will offer a three-course menu this round, and will even extend specials through January 28. Come for the blue crab rangoon and wagyu pot roast, and stay for the caramel apple streusel butter cake. Bar Ivy will offer a $40 dinner menu. 3033 Wilson Blvd., Ste. 115R, Arlington, VA; eatbarivy.com // @eatbarivy

Causa/Amazonia

This Peruvian restaurant came into D.C. with a bang and was quickly listed as one of the best new restaurants of 2022. They’ve joined Restaurant Week to offer their fresh ceviche, wood-grilled anticucho and whole fish preparations to take diners on a culinary journey from Peru’s coastal regions to the Andes mountain range. Causa/Amazonia will offer a $55 dinner menu. 920 Blagden Alley NW, DC; causadc.com // @causadc_

The Grill from Ipanema

For great Brazilian food, The Grill from Ipanema does it best. This year, their menus are expansive — Ipanema offers six to 10 options for each major course. Choose from frango a passarinho (crispy chicken with homemade sauce) or chuleta a mineira (grilled pork chops served with beans and rice) among other mouthwatering options for brunch. Then for dinner there’s Brazilian croquettes, steak “grilled to perfection,” salmon in passion fruit sauce… the decision anxiety will be for a good reason, we promise. The Grill from Ipanema will offer a $25 brunch menu and a $40 dinner menu. 1858 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; thegrillfromipanema.com // @grillfromipanema

L’Ardente

Also appearing in Restaurant Week for the first time this winter, L’Ardente serves Italian flavors with flair. The savory menu is made up of the chef’s favorites (we hope the 40-layer lasagna makes an appearance), and the dessert menu features a 13-layer chocolate cake, vegan soft serve and a panna cotta mixed with berry sauce. It’s all about the layers here, and this week especially, we’ll savor every one of them. L’Ardente will offer a $25 lunch menu. 200 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; lardente.com // @lardentedc

Laos in Town

A Michelin-guide restaurant, Laos in Town has all the chili, garlicky and spicy lime noodles and fish one could desire. The flavor profile is unique and bright, and the Restaurant Week menu has something for everyone. Highlights include phou bia (crispy caramelized noodles, spicy lime dressing salad), mee hang (vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, ground pork, fish ball and cilantro) and a pandan box for dessert. Getting my wallet now; heading out the door. Laos in Town will offer a $40 dinner menu. 250 K St. NE, DC; laosintown.com // @laosintown

Maize64

Featuring reimagined Mexican dishes, Maize64 incorporates varieties of corn you’ve never dreamed of to their recipes to showcase a vegetable that we don’t consider enough. Diners can choose between a few plates like tuna ceviche, mahi tetelas, hanger steak and oyster mushroom pastor. And then there’s the dessert: buñelo, a Mexican fried cookie, or meringue with apples rounds out the whole experience. Maize64 will offer a $55 dinner menu. 1324 14th St. NW, DC; maiz64.com // @maiz.64

Moon Rabbit

This winter, Moon Rabbit’s Restaurant Week menu is one of the most tempting. With the waterfront as your backdrop, choose between pandan milk buns with Sichuan honey butter, lemongrass pork meatballs, bahn mi burgers and chili garlic noodles. Top it all off with an ube mochi blondie or condensed milk ice cream and peanut sesame brittle. We’re preparing for the food coma now. Moon Rabbit will offer a $25 lunch menu and a $55 dinner menu. 801 Wharf St. SW, DC; moonrabbitdc.com // @moonrabbitdc

