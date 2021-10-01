Get Fit This Fall: 10 Must-Try Workouts in the District

D.C. is finally (slightly) cooling down, but that doesn’t mean outdoor fitness classes are ending. We tracked down some easily joinable and open-to-all-level outside classes around the DMV to continue (or start) your fitness journey during October. Whether it’s a rooftop HIIT class, a group to bike with or an outdoor Zumba session, there is room for you in these class offerings.

Biking with BicycleSPACE D.C.

BicycleSPACE hosts Cupcake Ramble rides, where you ride bikes in a group and stop for a treat after. The pace is a good mix of leisurely and challenging, and rides are about 10 miles long. Join to meet great people, burn some calories and earn a few back afterwards. Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. Free. BicycleSPACE: 1512 Okie St. NE, DC; bicyclespacedc.com // @bicyclespace

Hikyoga Events throughout the DMV

Every weekend, these yoga pop-ups take place in gardens and fields, near river views and fresh air in all corners of the DMV. In October, blend hiking and yoga to ground your senses, challenge yourself physically, and visit Constitution Gardens, Jones Point Park and Theodore Roosevelt Island. Various dates, times and locations. $16-$29. hikyoga.com // @hikyoga

HUSTLE at The Wharf

Bring your energy and enthusiasm to HUSTLE’s cycling. Sunny Miller, founder and CEO of HUSTLE, says, “We set up on the water taxi pier overlooking the water. We have umbrellas to provide some shade and overall, the view is stunning. There are no outdoor workouts like it.” HUSTLE also provides indoor classes at Union Stage, or virtual classes at home with a stationary bike. As Miller says, “No matter where you like to work out [or] what your vibe is, we’ve got you.” HUSTLE is also running a promotion: Bring a friend for free to any 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. classes on the weekends. Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. $35. The Pier: 950 Wharf St. SW, DC; hustle-dc.com // @hustle_dc

Kickboxing + Barre at Capitol Riverfront

Outdoor fitness classes include 9Round and Barre3 throughout October. Barre3 offers participants a mixture of yoga, pilates and ballet — different movements which will push you to the limit in new and interesting ways. As for 9Round, get ready for some kickboxing. Both classes offer something new: not just a workout, but a full experience that will leave you wanting more. You can’t beat those riverfront views, either. 9Round is available Saturdays at 9 a.m. Barre3 is available Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:15 a.m. Free with registration. Capitol Riverfront: 200 M St. NE, DC; capitolriverfront.org // @capitolriverfront

Rooftop HIIT at the Mosaic District

Lululemon hosts weekly HIIT classes on top of the Market Garage in the Mosaic District. Bring your mat, water and towel for sweat sessions led by local fitness professionals. HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training, and it’s no joke. Think burpees, jump squats and inchworms — anything to get your heart racing. The good news is HIIT workouts are usually shorter, and right after you can cool off in one of the many restaurants and shops the Mosaic District has to offer. Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Free. Bonus: Mosaic District is also hosting Fit4Mom Stroller Strides throughout October. Mosaic District: 8295 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA; mosaicdistrict.com // @mosaicdistrict

Running with Prince George’s Running Club

Prince George’s Running Club holds group runs four times a week — and they’re open to whatever fitness goals you may have. Lightly jog or train for a race with the different 5K, 8K, 10K and half marathon programs offered. Run, jog or walk at different locations in Prince George’s County while feeling that fall breeze. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at various times. $20 annually for individuals or $25 for families. Various locations. pgrc.org // @pgrunningclub

Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga at Key Bridge Boathouse

Imagine the views: orange, yellow and red leaves reflecting off the Potomac on a fresh October morning. Now imagine striking tree pose on a paddleboard. Sound interesting? Key Bridge Boathouse offers Stand Up Paddle Board Yoga classes, and the experience is not to be missed. Challenge your balance on the open waters and enjoy some of the best nature views D.C. has to offer. Sundays at 9 a.m. $45. Key Bridge Boathouse: 3500 Water St. NW, DC; boatingindc.com // @boatingindc

Yoga at Carlyle House Historic Park

Participants gather on the Magnolia Terrace, a beautiful space lined with curtains and twinkle lights with a view into the forest, to breathe, stretch and meditate. Kerry Mitchell, historic site specialist, says, “Yoga on the Magnolia Terrace offers a unique and historic space for the community to enjoy yoga in Old Town Alexandria.” In such a whimsical space, this practice is sure to clear your mind and energize your body. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at various times. $10 per class or $40 for five classes. Carlyle House Historic Park: 121 N. Fairfax St. Alexandria, VA; novaparks.com/parks // @carlylehouseva

Yoga at Flow Yoga Center

Enjoy the crisp October air while you find your center in one of Flow Yoga Center’s outdoor classes. With two outdoor locations a short walk from the brick-and-mortar studio, Flow likes to give you options. For all levels, there is a vinyasa flow class, and for advanced yogis, a class called vinyasa rocket. And if you want to continue past October, there are also online and in-person (with some vaxxed-only) events that include cardio, mind flow, and evening wind downs, among others. Teachers at Flow Yoga Center like to call their classes “recess for stressed-out, busy adults,” so expect classes to be a good break from everyday life. Pro-tip: Be sure to verify your class location when signing up. Various dates and times. $25 for two weeks, prices past that vary. Flow Yoga Center: 1450 P St. + 1508 14th St. in NW, DC; flowyogacenter.com // @flowyogacenter

Zumba at La Cosecha

Housed right next to Union Market, try a zumba class at La Cosecha. Taught by Cathy Caminero, this dance-inspired fitness style feels more like a party than a workout (until you feel it the next day, of course). Get ready to work your body to the sounds of international music and enjoy this unique and effective workout. Thursdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. $10. Bonus: La Cosecha will also host a tango class on October 24 from 2-6 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10. La Cosecha: 1280 4th St. NE, DC; lacosechadc.com // @lacosechadc

