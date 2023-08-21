Tee Up at These 10 DMV Mini-Golf Courses

Grab a friend and get ready to hit the green at one of these mini-golf spots.

Whether you’re a golf pro or a casual putter, nothing beats a day spent at the mini-golf course. This classic summer activity comes in all shapes, sizes and locations; no matter if you choose an indoor or outdoor course you will be coming back again before the end of the season.

From a glow-in-the-dark course and a spot with almost-endless margs to one of the oldest running mini-golf spots in the country, the DMV area is filled with the perfect spots to show off your hole-in-one skills. Add some – or all – of these courses to your summer bucket list and watch as you rack in unforgettable memories and perfect pars.

Bohrer Park Miniature Golf

Forget PGA courses and hit the Gaithersburg green at Bohrer Park this summer. From morning to night you can practice your swing as you traverse ponds, waterfalls, bridges and more. But make sure to bring your sunscreen, because we know once you start swinging it’s hard to stop. $6+. 514 S Frederick Ave. Gaithersburg, MD. gaithersburgmd.gov

Dulles Golf Center and Sports Park

You may know Dulles for airport, but did you know just outside of the Virginia town lies a similarly named and equally awesome spot called Dulles Golf Center and Sports Park? Here, you’ll find a golf course filled with replica lighthouses from around the nation and stone trap surprises around every corner. $9+. 21593 Jesse Ct. Sterling, VA. dullesgolf.com // @dullesgolf

East Potomac Golf Course

From your parents’ generation to your grandparents, East Potomac Golf Course has been the spot to golf for a century. As one of the oldest continually running mini-golf courses in the nation, this spot knows how to do miniature golf, and we promise you don’t want to miss out. $6+. 972 Ohio Dr. SW, DC. playdcgolf.com // @playdcgolf

The Magic Putting Place

As its name would imply, this Manassas spot has the magic to turn any boring summer afternoon into the best day of the summer. Round up your friends and go on a day trip to this enchanting green about an hour outside of the city. Equipped with a castle, 36 holes, ponds and more, this iconic gem is the perfect place to relax in the summer heat before cooling down with ice cream from Nathan’s Dairy Bar right next door. $6+. 8902 Mathis Ave. Manassas, VA. magicputtingplace.com

Monster Mini Golf

Clear your calendars, because Monster Mini Golf is an all-day event that should be high on any summer golf itinerary. Warm up with their arcade before hitting their 18-hole, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf where competition is bound to break out. Demolish your competitors(sorry friends) in a round of their mini-bowling before refueling at their snack bar and hitting the laser maze. $12.99+. 9116 Gaither Rd. Gaithersburg, MD. monsterminigolf.com // @mmggaithersburg

Perch Putt

Food trucks, frozen cocktails and aerial views of Tysons, Virginia and beyond? Count us in. Whether you are looking for a date night or a spot to battle it out with friends, Perch Putt is the perfect spot for all your minigolf needs . . . or really any of your summer night needs. $15+. 1805 Capital One Dr. Ste. 1150 Tysons, VA. perchputt.com // @perchputt

Puttery

Hey, putter, putter, swing! While you may not be playing for thousands of golf fans, embrace your inner pro sports player at Puttery Penn Quarter. This local spot has three courses, two bars and fun guaranteed for the whole night. $22+. 800 F St. NW, DC. puttery.com // @putteryofficial

Rudy’s Golf

Endless mini-golf adventures await at Rudy’s, where 36 holes on two separate courses are ready to be conquered. With all those hole-in-ones you’re bound to be starving, so hit up their restaurant and bar for nachos, wings, burgers, tacos and more after your game. $10+. 6625 South Van Dorn St. Alexandria, VA. rudysgolf.com // @rudysgolf

Scary Strokes

This 18-hole indoor blacklight mini-golf course is a great way to escape the sweltering summer heat. Grab your friends and head to Waldorf, Maryland for a day filled with ghosts, ghouls and monsters. And if golf isn’t your thing, step away from the course and into their virtual reality arena where cash and prizes are just a few games away. $9.99+. 2960 Technology Pl. Ste. #106, Waldorf, MD. scarystrokes.com

Splash Park and MiniGolf of South Germantown

Located adjacent to the SplashPark, there is no better way to cool off this summer than heading to the South Germantown mini-golf course. The course is jam-packed with natural obstacles, slopes and endless fun. $5.50+. 18056 Central Park Cir. Boyds, MD. montgomeryparks.org // @montgomeryparks

