Friday, March 31, 2023

You Don't Love Me, Yet Artist Talk

19 Dupont Circle NW, Washington, D.C. 20036
Dupont Circle

Dupont Underground

You Don’t Love Me,Yet is a video art exhibition featuring eight renowned Swedish
artists: Annika Eriksson, Bigert & Bergström, Catti Brandelius, Hanna Ljungh, Johanna
Billing, Petronella Petander, Salad Hilowle, and Santiago Mostyn. The artists come
from different backgrounds and generations, but share an interest for current social
issues, interpersonal relationships, and the interaction between humans and nature,
which they depict through their art.

The video works are displayed in eight “living rooms,” all designed by Washington-
based architecture firms, which create a sharp contrast to the unique and rough character of the abandoned streetcar station under Dupont Circle. On March 31, we
invite D.C. media to our opening night of You Don’t Love Me, Yet for a conversation
with artist Mats Bigert and curator Johan Pousette.

Friday, March 31, 2023 06:00 pm
Doors open at 6:00 pm

Dupont Underground
