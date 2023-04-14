Thursday, April 27, 2023

When I Fall in Love: The Music of Nat King Cole

7750 Capital One Tower Road, Tysons, VA 22102
Tysons Corner // McLean

Capital One Hall

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$19+

About This Event

The National Philharmonic (NatPhil) pays tribute to one of the greatest singers in pop and jazz history with When I Fall in Love: The Music of Nat King Cole (April 27 at Capital One Hall). Under the direction of NatPhil Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier, the National Philharmonic Orchestra is joined by Tony nominee and Grammy- and Emmy Award-winner Chris Jackson (In the Heights, Hamilton), Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square), and duo piano team Steven Mann and Ray Wong (award-winning pianists and veteran performers based in Manhattan) for this pops performance. The program features some of Cole’s greatest hits, including “L-O-V-E,” “The Very Thought of You,” “Mona Lisa,” “Sweet Lorraine,” and many other timeless tunes.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, April 27, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 6:30 PM

Location

Capital One Hall
View Map