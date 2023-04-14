The National Philharmonic (NatPhil) pays tribute to one of the greatest singers in pop and jazz history with When I Fall in Love: The Music of Nat King Cole (April 27 at Capital One Hall). Under the direction of NatPhil Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier, the National Philharmonic Orchestra is joined by Tony nominee and Grammy- and Emmy Award-winner Chris Jackson (In the Heights, Hamilton), Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square), and duo piano team Steven Mann and Ray Wong (award-winning pianists and veteran performers based in Manhattan) for this pops performance. The program features some of Cole’s greatest hits, including “L-O-V-E,” “The Very Thought of You,” “Mona Lisa,” “Sweet Lorraine,” and many other timeless tunes.