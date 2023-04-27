We Are: A Benefit Concert For Trans Rights

Rock bands: Ecstatic International (Priests, Ex Hex, Bottled Up), Emotional World, Black Plastic, and Ammonite (The OSYX) with special guest, DJ Laura Lopez, are putting on a fun filled community party with music, dancing, auction items, and more May 5th at 7:30 p.m. at Songbyrd Music House.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The National Center for Transgender Equality.

The show is being held in response to recent sweeping anti-trans legislation that puts trans people’s lives in jeopardy and that compromises civil rights in the United States.

Tickets are being offered on a sliding scale to increase access to the event. Everyone is encouraged to attend to celebrate trans lives and to show their support.

Stay for the free afterparty! Trans//Missions an open stage Drag Event and Dance Party presented by Domingo and hosted by Krystalicious and Holly Day Season.