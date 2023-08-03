Funds raised from America’s Trot for Hunger help benefit thousands of our DC neighbors, including families and the elderly, by providing much-needed food, housing, access to healthcare, employment training, and long-term comprehensive substance use disorder treatment programs.

This Thanksgiving, be part of a time-honored DC tradition—SOME’s 22nd Annual Thanksgiving Day Trot for Hunger 5K. As the largest and only DC-based Trot in the region, we are excited for our community to join us for our In-Person Race & Festival or a Virtual Race: From November 1-30, run a timed or untimed 5K from your neighborhood or local park all while raising funds and spreading awareness of SOME’s mission!