Three by Yeats – Music, Song & Dance

Join Scena Theatre on a journey to Ireland with three short plays filled with drama, music, song & dance. Written by W.B. Yeats, one of Ireland’s great writers. Feel the passion, savor the poetry and revel in the music of three splendid and provocative plays by W.B. Yeats: “At the Hawk’s Well”, “Purgatory” and “The Death of Cuchulain”. Scena Theatre has a rich heritage of staging great Irish works since 1987. Take an authentic journey to the Emerald Isle and be entertained by top regional talent. Simply join us at Adams Morgan’s DCAC for an eve of fine Irish culture. It’s music, song and dance as only Scena Theatre can deliver.