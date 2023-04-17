Community Submitted

Monday, April 17, 2023

Three by Yeats – Music, Song & Dance

2438 18th St. NW, DC
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

DC Arts Center

$40

About This Event

Join Scena Theatre on a journey to Ireland with three short plays filled with drama, music, song & dance. Written by W.B. Yeats, one of Ireland’s great writers. Feel the passion, savor the poetry and revel in the music of three splendid and provocative plays by W.B. Yeats: “At the Hawk’s Well”, “Purgatory” and “The Death of Cuchulain”. Scena Theatre has a rich heritage of staging great Irish works since 1987. Take an authentic journey to the Emerald Isle and be entertained by top regional talent. Simply join us at Adams Morgan’s DCAC for an eve of fine Irish culture. It’s music, song and dance as only Scena Theatre can deliver.

Date

Doors open at 07:00 pm

Location

DC Arts Center
