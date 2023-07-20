Thursday, July 20, 2023

Third Thursday

9 Hillyer Court NW, DC
Free+

About This Event

First Friday has transitioned to Third Thursday.  This gallery walk is your entry into innovation and creativity. A long-standing tradition, the art walk offers the ability to connect with modern and contemporary art by national and international artists with a particular emphasis on local and up-and-coming artists. This self-guided art walk from gallery to gallery is held on the Third Thursday of every month from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 20, 2023 05:00 pm

