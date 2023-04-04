Therapy is Not a Dirty Word: Ask a Therapist Happy Hours

Therapy Is Not A Dirty Word Ask a Therapist sessions are a great way to connect with psychotherapists and others in the community. Join Esther Boykin, LMFT of Group Therapy Associates in collaboration with The Yard CoWorking, for an in-person, part panel discussion, part happy hour event for anyone who is curious about therapy or wanting to explore mental health. It’s a fun and informative opportunity to find out what therapists know and how we can help.

Here’s your chance to ask all your burning questions about therapy and mental health. This isn’t meant to be a therapy session, it’s a social event that gives you the chance to discuss important topics with local experts and get to know real psychotherapists outside of their offices.

Here’s a general guideline of what to expect:

Join us for sips, snacks, and deep conversation.

All guests must be age 21 or over.