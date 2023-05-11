Get ready for a night of pure villainy at the most anticipated event of the year: The Villains Ball! This is not your ordinary ball, this is a celebration of all the villains out there who often get overshadowed by their heroic counterparts.

On May 20th, from 7pm-11pm, join us at the sexiest villainous venue, Sax Lounge in Washington, DC for an unforgettable evening of music, dancing, and debauchery. The open bar will be stocked with your favorite poison to help loosen up your inhibitions. And don’t worry about going hungry, our complimentary food will keep you energized all night long. From appetizers to desserts, we’ve got all your cravings covered.

The ballroom will be transformed into a den of iniquity, complete with dark lighting, themed decorations, and a photo booth area where you can capture your sinister moments forever.

This event is not for the heroes, so leave your capes and spandex at home! We are calling upon all villains, from all fandoms, to come together for one night of mayhem. Whether you are a fan of anime, comic books, sci-fi, Disney, or any other genre, this is the perfect opportunity to let your evil side shine.

All guests will also enjoy unique entertainment from the Fire Nation and the Dead Moon Circus!

The best villain will be crowned “Villain of the Year”

So come on, join us for an unforgettable night of revelry and debauchery. Let your inner villain out and embrace your dark side at “The Villains Ball”!

This event is 21+ Only! After party following the ball TBA

Dress to impress! No jeans or streetwear!

General Admission & VIP Available:

Villain Package:

Open Bar

Select Complimentary Food

Open Seating

Super Villain Package:

Open Bar

Complimentary Food

Guaranteed Seating

Private Photo shoot

Private Bar

Swag Bag

Add ons: