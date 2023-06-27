The Struts Tour

British Rock band, The Struts—named from an offhand comment about their unbridled stage presence— have earned a global reputation as a must-see live act. The band, comprised of lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies, was formed in Derby England in 2012. Bursting onto the scene with “Could Have Been Me”, they have since released three albums (including collaborations with heavy hitters like Robbie Williams, Kesha, Tom Morello, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen), earned the No. 1 spot on the Spotify Viral Top 50, appeared on shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, garnered more than 850M on-demand streams and sold out shows across the globe. Praised for their onstage swagger and musicianship, they have opened for The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses, played major festivals like Lollapalooza and Governors Ball as well as headlined their own world-wide tours. Now signed to Big Machine Label Group, the mesmerizing rockers have released their new anthem-rocker single, “Fallin’ With Me.”