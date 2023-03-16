The New York Times calls THE NOSEBLEED “Conversational, unflinching and delicately layered.” Written and directed by Aya Ogawa, this is a Woolly show you don’t want to miss!

BAD BREAK: Are we doomed to repeat the mistakes of our parents? Through a series of absurd autobiographical vignettes, Aya Ogawa’s THE NOSEBLEED delves into the sh*t show of parenthood, as both a parent and a child – and what it takes to forgive. A trip to their home country of Japan, a child’s nosebleed, and the hit reality TV show The Bachelor come together in this “wackily funny, psychologically insightful” (The New York Times) theatrical tribute to Ogawa’s father, with surprises like a healing ritual for the audience and a transcendent appearance by a 20th century icon.

This show is running March 31 through April 23.