Includes a tortilla press demonstration and instruction on how to plate carnitas taco (tinga de hongos/mushroom taco is available for vegan or vegetarian guests). At the end of the class, guests will be able to take home their own tortilla press, freshly made in house tortillas (pack of 10), and delicious churros with chocolate sauce.

Event is part of District Fray Magazine, Serenata, Taqueira Las Gemelas and Shop Made in DC ‘s Girls to the Front panel + demo + market event. Learn more here.