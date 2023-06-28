Hosted by Intentions, SYNESTHESIA is a 2 day celebration of the dance & fashion communities in the DMV area.

On July 8th, join us at the Howard Theatre for a fashion popup market, dance runway show, dance competition, and creative networking event.

On July 9th, come to Culturehouse DC to train in our dance intensive, browse the artwork at our artist auction, and be a part of our creative entrepreneur speaking event.

SYNESTHESIA’s mission is to establish a multi-disciplinary platform for local artists, creatives, and brands to showcase their talents. Through this, we aim to help develop our local professional creative network.