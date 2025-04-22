FEELDAY: Hike + Yoga + Sound Healing

Saturday, April 26th, 2025 @ 11:00:am
Pinot & Paints on the Plaza at Carlyle Crossing
Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza
Rock Creek ParkMore details
FEELDAY returns for another weekend of wellness, culture and community. Relax, Relate, Release with a like-minded community of trainers, artist, influencers, intellectuals and beautiful people.
————————————————–
HIKE + YOGA + SOUND HEALING EXPERIENCE
WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 2025
WHERE: Rock Creek Park || Picnic Grove #7
TIME: 10am
Join us for a soul-nourishing hike through the scenic trails of Rock Creek Park, in honor of Earth Day. As an act of stewardship and gratitude for the land, we’ll also participate in a trail clean-up—giving back to the Earth that gives us so much.
After the hike, flow into a grounding vinyasa yoga session guided by the lovely Nadiya, followed by a soothing sound healing experience to help you reconnect with yourself and nature.
This is more than just a hike—it’s a moment of mindful connection with community and the Earth. We’d love to have you with us.
Please bring water & your Yoga Mat.
InterestsEvents, Outdoor Activities, wellness
NeighborhoodRock Creek Park
Share with friends