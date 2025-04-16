Last Day to Register for Summer Social Sport Leagues

Fraylife+ Member Perk: 25% Off All Leagues (+ 100% Off Select Leagues) Redemption Info

Enjoy some fun in the sun with DC Fray Summer leagues!

Our Summer season is coming up fast – sign up by midnight today, June 17th to get in on any or all of your favorite leagues. Choose from basketball, pickleball, cornhole, volleyball, softball, skeeball, bocce, flag football + more!

Three ways to register: