Tuesday, May 5th, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Thursday, June 25, 2026
Summer Harvest Dinner on the Farm
300 V St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Common Good City FarmMore details
About This Event
Farm harvest dinner and community centric fundraiser featuring a local chef creating a menu entirely around what’s growing on our urban farm. Gather with us to celebrate the power of local food and support the programs that keep our harvest accessible to every neighbor.
$80 Early Bird – 3 course meal + 2 drink tickets
$100 General Admission – 3 course meal + 2 drink tickets
additional drinks $10
TagsCharityFood + Drink
InterestsCharity, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodBloomingdale // Eckington
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