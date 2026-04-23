Summer Harvest Dinner on the Farm
Thursday, June 25, 2026

Summer Harvest Dinner on the Farm

300 V St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, US
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Common Good City Farm

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

From $80

About This Event

Farm harvest dinner and community centric fundraiser featuring a local chef creating a menu entirely around what’s growing on our urban farm. Gather with us to celebrate the power of local food and support the programs that keep our harvest accessible to every neighbor.

$80 Early Bird – 3 course meal + 2 drink tickets
$100 General Admission – 3 course meal + 2 drink tickets
additional drinks $10

Tags

CharityFood + Drink

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, June 25, 2026 06:00 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Location

Common Good City Farm
View Map