Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Fraylife Perks
Monday, June 29, 2026
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn: FREE Monday Evening Series
1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Hi-LawnMore details
Fraylife+ Member Perk: Member-exclusive VIP experience Redemption Info
About This Event
Join DC Fray and Hi-Lawn for FREE, in-person trivia on Mondays this summer at Union Market! Bring your own blanket and relax on the green!
Test your knowledge with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn at our free trivia nights! Join us on Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. for a variety of fun trivia themes. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace.
This event is 21+ only. Table Reservations encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.
InterestsTrivia, Events, Food + Drink, Fray events
NeighborhoodUnion Market
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