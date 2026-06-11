Each summer, Pennsylvania Avenue comes alive with the sights, sounds, and aromas of America’s Food & Music Festival. On June 27–28, as part of the official DC250 celebrations, the 34th Giant BBQ Battle transforms the heart of Washington, DC, into a vibrant showcase of great food, live music, and community spirit, bringing together award-winning pitmasters, local flavors, cultural experiences, and family-friendly entertainment. With more than 100,000 people gathering to savor, explore, and connect, the festival captures the energy of summer and the rich character of the nation’s capital in one unforgettable weekend.

Tickets go from $21.20; we have weekend passes, family packs, among others.

Click here to select the best option: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/34th-annual-giant-bbq-battle-americas-food-and-music-festival-tickets-1981166192413