34th Giant BBQ Battle
Saturday, June 27, 2026

34th Giant BBQ Battle

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 3rd to 7th Streets, Washington, DC 20004
Penn Quarter

America's Main Street

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

From $21.20

About This Event

Each summer, Pennsylvania Avenue comes alive with the sights, sounds, and aromas of America’s Food & Music Festival. On June 27–28, as part of the official DC250 celebrations, the 34th Giant BBQ Battle transforms the heart of Washington, DC, into a vibrant showcase of great food, live music, and community spirit, bringing together award-winning pitmasters, local flavors, cultural experiences, and family-friendly entertainment. With more than 100,000 people gathering to savor, explore, and connect, the festival captures the energy of summer and the rich character of the nation’s capital in one unforgettable weekend.

Tickets go from $21.20; we have weekend passes, family packs, among others.
Click here to select the best option: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/34th-annual-giant-bbq-battle-americas-food-and-music-festival-tickets-1981166192413

Tags

CommunityFood + DrinkLive Music

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, June 27, 2026 11:00 am
Doors open at 11:00 am

Location

America's Main Street
View Map