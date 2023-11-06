Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Patrice DeVeaux

Friday, November 17

Headliner: Patrice DeVeaux

Patrice DeVeaux is an emerging force & rising star from Richmond, Virginia. Patrice has been traveling doing standup all over the country, opening for Orlando Jones, Chaunté Wayans, Tony Woods, and the legendary Adele Givens. Patrice is a writer, producer, and creative curator. She has appeared on several television shows, including News One Now With Roland Martin, Kill Tony, and Revolt TV. She has also been featured on Kenan Thompson’s Ultimate Comedy Experience. Patrice most recently performed this October at the legendary Apollo Theater in NYC.

Featuring:

Anthony Oakes:

Hailing from North Carolina, Anthony D. Oakes is a D.C. resident who is taking comedy and storytelling on the east coast by storm. A natural comedian, Anthony has hit the ground running. His clean-esque, yet edgy, southern, intellectual, witty humor will have you doubled over with laughter.

He has been featured at the legendary Apollo Theater in New York, locally at the Kennedy Center, and the D.C. Improv.

Jenny Gorelick:

Jenny Gorelick is a comedian, actor, writer, two-time Emmy-nominated producer, and former Jersey girl, based in New York. She’s been called an “ever-charming host,” and “crush-worthy comedian,” by Time Out New York. She’s been featured in sketches for Late Night with Seth Meyers and Comedy Central, and most recently as an adoring fan of THE Che Diaz inAnd Just Like That.

Brock Snyder:

Meet Brock Snyder–your friendly and funny neighborhood badass. When he’s not producing sick comedy shows at luxury apartments across the country, you can usually find him throwing frisbee, craft-cocktailing, or spending time with his beloved cat (and wife). His comedy is like a bad tattoo–you had a great time while you were doing it and will somehow never forget. With high-energy humor ranging from life under the rule of his controlling “dance-mom,” to the extravagant and ridiculous sensual rendezvous of married life, he has the ability to bring comedy of any genre to crowds of any temperament.

Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd floor)

529 23rd Street South, Arlington, VA 22202

Doors open at 7pm)

Full Dinner Service

$15 General Admission

$20 VIP Up-front Seating