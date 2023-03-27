SHKR: 2nd Annual Spring Fling Party

SHKR and Officina at the Wharf are partnering together to bring you our 2nd annual “SHKR: Spring Fling” party in celebration of the Cherry Blossom Festival and the conclusion of Women’s History Month!

In honor of Women’s History Month, a portion of all ticket sales and event proceeds will benefit the Washington School for Girls, an all-scholarship independent school located in the heart of the Historic Anacostia neighborhood.

This is a 21+ event.

DRESS CODE

Dress to impress, this is a rooftop soirée! Cocktail chic attire is highly recommended.

TICKET DETAILS

Tickets required for entry to event but will be available night of, as well! Tickets include one (1) complimentary specialty cocktail that may be redeemed from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. VIP tables available and highly suggested for groups of five (5) or more! Email: [email protected] for more info.