Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn

Join DC Fray and Hi-Lawn for FREE, in-person bingo on Wednesdays this summer at Union Market! Bring your own blanket and relax on the green!

Test your luck with DC Fray + Hi-Lawn at our free bingo nights! Join us on Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. for six or more rounds of bingo + prizes every round. Enjoy exclusive food + drink specials at this incredible rooftop greenspace.

This event is 21+ only. Table Reservations encouraged, walk-ins accepted where space is available.