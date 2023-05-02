Qi Gong for Beginners

Introducing the basic concepts of Qi Gong, a slow movement practice that originates in China, this class features movements and postures that help purify, tonify, and circulate Qi (pronounced “chi”, meaning energy) within the body. Participants will learn how to “tap in” and feel their Qi for reduced pain, better body mechanics, increased range of motion, improving mood, and boosting energy. It is a gentle, standing practice, which makes it especially accessible for elders and anyone with limited mobility.