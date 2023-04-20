Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama ‘night Mother Preview

By Marsha Norman

On a seemingly normal evening, we meet Thelma Cates, an aging mother, and widow, who lives with her daughter, Jessie. When Jessie confesses she plans to kill herself with her father’s old revolver, the two build a bond that changes their lives forever.

April 19 to May 13

