Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Drama ‘night Mother Preview

2020 Shannon Place, SE Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Anacostia Playhouse

By Marsha Norman
On a seemingly normal evening, we meet Thelma Cates, an aging mother, and widow, who lives with her daughter, Jessie. When Jessie confesses she plans to kill herself with her father’s old revolver, the two build a bond that changes their lives forever.

April 19 to May 13

Use code AnaBID for $10 off of our $50 Ticket. Sat, April 22nd to Sat, May 14th.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 07:00 pm

Anacostia Playhouse
