PickleCon
Thursday, August 8, 2024

PickleCon: August 8 - 11

301 W 13th St #100, Kansas City, MO 64105

Kansas City Convention Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25+

About This Event

PickleCon is the ultimate pickleball experience, catering to enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. This premier event promises a pickleball paradise, featuring over 100 courts conveniently housed under one roof. With a vibrant atmosphere, participants can engage in thrilling matches and hone their skills while enjoying a diverse range of activities. Boasting an impressive lineup of 80 plus vendors, offering the latest gear, apparel, and accessories. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a novice player, PickleCon is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the exciting world of pickleball and connect with a community of like-minded enthusiasts.

Tags

EventsfitnessPickleball

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, August 8, 2024 08:00 am

Location

Kansas City Convention Center
View Map