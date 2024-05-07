PickleCon is the ultimate pickleball experience, catering to enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. This premier event promises a pickleball paradise, featuring over 100 courts conveniently housed under one roof. With a vibrant atmosphere, participants can engage in thrilling matches and hone their skills while enjoying a diverse range of activities. Boasting an impressive lineup of 80 plus vendors, offering the latest gear, apparel, and accessories. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a novice player, PickleCon is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the exciting world of pickleball and connect with a community of like-minded enthusiasts.