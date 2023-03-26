Join us on Wednesday, April 5th, for an evening of captivating storytelling and entertaining sleuthing at The Bier Baron Tavern and Comedy Loft. Perfect Liars Club, DC’s favorite storytelling show with a twist, is back with four exceptionally talented performers who will share their hilarious and incredible stories with you. But there’s a catch. Three tales are true. One is a complete fabrication. Your job is to listen carefully, interrogate the storytellers, and ultimately cast your vote as you attempt to catch the liar in the act.

All General Admission seating is first come first serve, therefore we cannot guarantee seating together. Guests must be 18+for entry. Those under the age of 21 will be given wristbands to wear.

Please note, there is a 2-item per-person minimum in the showroom. This can be any combination of food items or beverages. This does NOT include items bought in the basement at the Bier Baron Tavern.