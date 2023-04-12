Pearl-Esque Brunch: Blues & Burlesque

Pearl-Esque Blues Brunch: Your new guilty pleasure! Pearl Street Warehouse’s new delicious brunch experience features live blues music and a rotating cast of local and nationally touring burlesque, boylesque, and draglesque performers.

Doors 12pm

Showtime 12:30pm

21+

Ticket includes-

– Brunch Buffet

– Live Blues Performance

– Live Burlesque show

– One drink ticket good for a Mimosa or Draft Beer.

Additional drink specials and specialty cocktails available for purchase

Hosted by Blues Hall of Fame artist Jenny Langer & Moonshine Society.

April 16th’s Featured Dancers: GiGi Holliday- “D.C.’s Legitimate Love Child” and The Shaman of Sensuality. Washington D.C.’s resurgence of glitz, glamour, and allure, GiGi has been named in the Top 10 Most Influential Burlesque Dancers in the World. Armed with eyelashes and an arsenal of glitter she has enticed audiences internationally with her clever blend of sass and wit.

Betty O’Hellno- Burlesque performer, vintage style enthusiast, queer glamour goddess! Betty is a burlesque artist who has had the honor of gracing the stages of the Kennedy Center, appearing on the cover of Baltimore Magazine in June 2019’s Pride Edition, and was the first drag queen to perform with the NBA Washington Wizards during a half-time show in March 2022. She is a mix of vintage Hollywood glamour, positive thinking, and light-hearted laugh-out-loud humor.

This show is 21+ only.

YOU MUST HAVE A VALID PHYSICAL ID. A PICTURE OF YOUR ID IS NOT ACCEPTABLE.

No oversize bags or backpacks will be allowed into the venue. All bags/purses are subject to search. This show is G.A. Seating will be first come first serve. The Mezzanine is accessed by a staircase. For ADA seating requirements please contact the venue directly before purchasing tickets.