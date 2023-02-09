Tigerlily Foundation is pleased to present its Pajama Glam Party, which invites women and girls of all ages to dress in their favorite pajamas and celebrate their “fabulousness,” while learning about breast health, wellness, and prevention.

Guests will enjoy a glamorous lineup of activities including music, sneak preview movie screening, fun crafts, sweet treat stations, wellness activities, and much more.

The event was originated by Tigerlily Foundation Founder & CEO, Maimah Karmo, and her then 10-year-old daughter Noelle Karmo, who wanted to design an event to attract and educate young girls about their breast and body health.