Open Goal Project Premier League/Bundesliga Watch Party

1640 Columbia Road NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

The Festival Center

$20

About This Event

Join us at the Festival Center (1640 Columbia Road NW) for a Saturday brunch filled with soccer on November 4!

Tickets are $20 and includes admission, lunch from our partners at Los Hermanos, and 1 drink ticket. Children under 13 can join for free with a purchasing adult ticket.

We will be showing the following games on our projector screens during the day:
11 am: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
1:30 pm: Arsenal vs Newcastle United
1:30 pm: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

All funds raised from this event will go towards supporting Open Goal Project and our 100% free to play club, DCFC.

Date

Saturday, November 4, 2023 11:00 am
Doors open at 10:30 am

The Festival Center
