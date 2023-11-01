Open Goal Project Premier League/Bundesliga Watch Party

Join us at the Festival Center (1640 Columbia Road NW) for a Saturday brunch filled with soccer on November 4!

Tickets are $20 and includes admission, lunch from our partners at Los Hermanos, and 1 drink ticket. Children under 13 can join for free with a purchasing adult ticket.

We will be showing the following games on our projector screens during the day:

11 am: Manchester City vs Bournemouth

1:30 pm: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

1:30 pm: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

All funds raised from this event will go towards supporting Open Goal Project and our 100% free to play club, DCFC.