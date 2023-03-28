Monday Night Open Mic at Busboys and Poets in Arlington

Hosted by hosted by KaNikki J, for two hours, audiences can expect a diverse chorus of voices, and a vast array of professional spoken word performers, open mic rookies, musicians and a different host every week. Expect to be moved, expect a packed house, expect the unexpected, but above all come with an open mind and ear.

$5.00 + Tax and fees online. $8.00 (tax and fees included) at the door. Wristbands are available for purchase online at midnight and in the restaurant starting at 10:00 AM. No refunds. Ticket purchase limit of 4 per person. Guests must have their wristbands (tickets) on upon entering the event.