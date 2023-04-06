Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer

2700 F St NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free. Registration Required.

About This Event

Miko Marks was included in CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2022, and released her widely anticipated album Feel Like Going Home in the same year. Rissi Palmer makes music across the country and R&B genres, and her most recent album Revival was hailed as her most personal and uplifting work to date.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 06:00 pm
Doors open at 6:00 pm

Location

Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center
View Map