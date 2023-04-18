Mars Arts D.C. Free Concert Series: The Inner Temples

DJ Adrian Loving leads The Inner Temples: Electronic Music Ensemble in a live music performance centering on the electronic fusion of synthesizers, drum machines, and live instruments. This immersive experience takes listeners on an ambient journey through space, time, and culture. Visual projections will provide an artistic backdrop to the live performance and stage design, culminating organically into a live DJ set. Performers include Zack Cutler, Faridjee, Pedram, and spoken word vocalist Dehejia Maat.

This is an all ages event