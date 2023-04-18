Thursday, May 18, 2023

Mars Arts D.C. Free Concert Series: The Inner Temples

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Eckington

Songbyrd

DJ Adrian Loving leads The Inner Temples: Electronic Music Ensemble in a live music performance centering on the electronic fusion of synthesizers, drum machines, and live instruments. This immersive experience takes listeners on an ambient journey through space, time, and culture. Visual projections will provide an artistic backdrop to the live performance and stage design, culminating organically into a live DJ set. Performers include Zack Cutler, Faridjee, Pedram, and spoken word vocalist Dehejia Maat.

This is an all ages event

Thursday, May 18, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 7:00 pm

